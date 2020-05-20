Heath Slater Says ‘Everybody’ Hates WWE’s Empty Arena Shows

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Heath Slater spoke about WWE’s current run of empty arena shows and said that not only does he hate them, but ‘everybody’ hates them. Here are highlights:

On the status of his wrestling school: “It’s been down for about two months now. But now in Georgia you can have 10 people in a space together. So Richard, who’s running it there, he has class schedules ready for people to come in. But then again, maybe only four of the students want to come in. So, they can come in and work but we’re just following the rules and trying to pick back up.”

On having to change training because of what WWE wanted: “One day they love headlocks, the next week they don’t. Why are you getting clotheslined over the top rope? Why don’t you go through the ropes? People do the same things some times in the matches and then it becomes rhetorical and you stop doing that stuff and think of something else.”

On advice for wrestlers just starting out: “Always learn the craft because if you can’t handle yourself in a ring then you don’t need to be in it. Have a personality. Go out there and don’t give a damn if you fall on your ass and embarrass yourself. For me, personality and charisma goes a loooooong ways in the wrestling business. And you’ve gotta have a good look. Whatever your mindset is and whatever you wanna have out there, do it. Live it. Try it. It’s kinda hard when you don’t have a damn crowd to perform it in front of.”

On WWE’s empty arena shows: “I hate it. Everyone hates it because the people is what makes it. My goodness! When I was a heel, the best thing was when I would have a dude in a hold and I would hear something. Someone would say, ‘Oh, you suck’ and I’d be like, ‘Oh, you shut your mouth!’ I’d just go off on them and that’s the best feeling in the world. But if there’s no one there and I’m going, ‘Shut your mouth’ then they’re gonna be like what’s he talking about? Is he okay?”

On WWE not being allowed to air old content: “It’s one of those things where you have to go live, even if there ain’t no one there because you already signed the dotted line. Look what’s going on. Hell if I know. That’s above my head. I’m the guy who walks out to cool music and gets to have fun for 15 minutes.”