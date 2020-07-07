Heath Slater Reportedly Set For Talk N’ Shop A-Mania in August

Heath Slater is headed to Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Rocky Romero’s Talk N’ Shop A-Mania show in August according to a new report. SportsKeeda reports that Slater will appear at the August 1st event, according to sources.

Slater, of course, appeared last night in a one-off return to WWE Raw. Talk N’ Shop A-Mania will air on FITE TV and is described as follows: