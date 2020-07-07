wrestling / News

Heath Slater Reportedly Set For Talk N’ Shop A-Mania in August

July 7, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Heath Slater

Heath Slater is headed to Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Rocky Romero’s Talk N’ Shop A-Mania show in August according to a new report. SportsKeeda reports that Slater will appear at the August 1st event, according to sources.

Slater, of course, appeared last night in a one-off return to WWE Raw. Talk N’ Shop A-Mania will air on FITE TV and is described as follows:

“Talk N’ Shop comes to life on your screen with all of their zany, raunchy characters, and some of the biggest stars in professional wrestling! Buckle up for a wild, booze soaked wrestling event like only. Little people, large women, & Sex Ferguson coming through the screen on a ride you will have to see to believe!”

