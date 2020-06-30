wrestling / News
Heath Slater Teases July 18 On Twitter, Same Date As Impact Wrestling Slammiversary
June 30, 2020 | Posted by
Heath Slater posted a very brief video to Twitter today, teasing the date of ‘July 18’ and ‘Coming Soon’. While he didn’t actually mention the promotion or the show, July 18 is the date of Impact Wrestling Slammiversary. Slater is expected to be free of his WWE non-complete clause by then.
Impact has also teased an appearance from Slater, as Rhino said that he has a tag partner who’s ‘got kids.’ Slater’s catchphrase in WWE was ‘I’ve Got Kids’.
Watch the hell out. pic.twitter.com/JsRjpzEW5y
— HEATHXXII (@HEATHXXII) June 30, 2020
