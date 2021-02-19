Heath Reveals He’s Undergoing Surgery Next Month

Heath is set to undergo surgery early next month, as the Impact star noted on social media. The former Heath Slater posted to his Twitter account on Thursday to reveal that he will be undergoing surgery for several injury issues on March 1st.

Slater noted that among his issues, he has a sports hernia on the left side of his pubic bone, a hernia on his right side, a rip on each side of his abdomen wall, a tear of his abductor muscle. He added that part os his delay is that he’s been trying to find a doctor who was willing to handle all of it at once.

Heath has been out of action since he was injured in the Call Your Shot Battle Royal at Bound for Glory in October.