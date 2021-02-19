wrestling / News
Heath Reveals He’s Undergoing Surgery Next Month
Heath is set to undergo surgery early next month, as the Impact star noted on social media. The former Heath Slater posted to his Twitter account on Thursday to reveal that he will be undergoing surgery for several injury issues on March 1st.
Slater noted that among his issues, he has a sports hernia on the left side of his pubic bone, a hernia on his right side, a rip on each side of his abdomen wall, a tear of his abductor muscle. He added that part os his delay is that he’s been trying to find a doctor who was willing to handle all of it at once.
Heath has been out of action since he was injured in the Call Your Shot Battle Royal at Bound for Glory in October.
Surgery March 1st!! pic.twitter.com/DoD0C8BKGB
— HEATHXXII (@HEATHXXII) February 19, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Tama Tonga Says Kazuchika Okada Wouldn’t ‘Degrade Himself’ By Showing Up In AEW
- Arn Anderson On His Memories Of Butch Reed, Ronnie Garvin Winning World Title From Ric Flair
- Edge On Winning Royal Rumble, Why CM Punk Once Refused To Tag Chris Jericho In A Match
- Natalya, Liv Morgan & More Call Out WWE on FOX Twitter Account For Women’s “Build Your Team” Meme