Heath On Why Impact Extended His Contract, Being Excited To Work Indie Dates

Heath recently discussed the status of his Impact Wrestling contract and how the company extended it a year due to his injury. Heath appeared on Stories with Brisco & Bradshaw and discussed his Impact contract, his time in WWE and more, and you can see some excerpts below (per Wrestling Inc):

On his contract being extended: “I had two years with them, but my contract extended a year because I got hurt, had surgery, I was out for a year, rehab, therapy, all that good stuff. Now, they’ve put Humpty Dumpty back together, I’m ready to go out there and have some fun.”

On looking forward to working indie dates: “Working for Impact, I’m doing as many as indies and signings as I can because I literally never, ever, ever had the chance to do these types of things and I’m excited to do them because it’s new for me.”

On his time in WWE: “100%, I can honestly say I’m enjoying life just because I’ve missed a lot during my days and I am not knocking wrestling or WWE. I tip my hat to Vince (McMahon). Thank you for the 15, 16 years I was with you, but I missed a lot of things like birthdays, Halloweens, Christmases. I missed a lot of stuff in my day to where now, I’m not missing nothing and my heart feels full.”