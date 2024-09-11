Heather Reckless Recalls Experience Training At Black And Brave Academy

Heather Reckless trained at Seth Rollins and Marek Brave’s Black And Brave Academy, and the new TNA star recently looked back on the experience. Reckless, who was announced as signing with TNA last week, spoke with Fightful about training at the wrestling school and more. You can see the highlights below:

On her training: “Yeah, I actually started in Denver at Mercury Pro Wrestling Academy. I trained there for like, I want to say half a year. I was still in high school and then as soon as I graduated, then I moved over to Black And Brave. It was a tough class. I went in every single day so like nervous, but like also excited because wrestling, unexpected things happen. People get hurt, so I get scared about that. Also it’s just tough learning a new thing, especially wrestling. There’s so much to it. It’s like, it never ends.”

On the talent that comes out of Chicago and Davenport: “I don’t know. Even just like moving away, there are some great girls here, but I always try to watch all the Chicago shows and I’m just like, they are killing it up there. Like it’s insane. I don’t know what they put in the water up there, but like it’s growing some amazing talent.”