Heather Reckless On Who She Thinks Could Get Signed By TNA Next

In an interview with Fightful, recent TNA signee Heather Reckless spoke about which independent wrestlers she thinks could get signed for the promotion’s Knockouts division next. Reckless signed with the company earlier this month.

She said: “I was just talking to Maggie Lee earlier about how she’s one of the top people who comes to my head about who I want in TNA next. Like I wanna keep working her. She’s like pretty brand new and she’s just this freak of nature, who’s like athletic and can do like whatever you ask her to do. It’s crazy. So I would definitely say her. Shazza—I’m sorry. I feel like ever since Shazza moved to the Midwest—I’m like, she’s like so positive.”