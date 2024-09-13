Heather Reckless Wants To Face Jordynne Grace, Talks Goals In TNA

Heather Reckless says Jordynne Grace is at the top of her opponent list in TNA. The newest TNA Knockout spoke with Fightful for a new interview and talked about her goals in the company. You can see some highlights below:

On who she wants to face in TNA: “Jordynne, duh. She’s so good. Watching her last night, her match with Rachel Armstrong, she’s a whole ‘nother level. She’s phenomenal. You know what? I take it back. I’m scared. You’re right. Yeah, I mean, it would be a fun match, I think. I do.”

On her goals in the company: “Well, first of all, I want to work everybody. I love the Knockout division. So I absolutely want to work everybody and then I want a belt. I want a belt. I’ll take the tag belts.”

On a potential tag team partner: “Hmm, who’s a big star? Who’s gorgeous and blonde and looks like they would be a good tag team partner with me? Johnny Bravo! I’m thinking somebody I have good chances with, I’d say Ash.”