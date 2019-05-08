wrestling / News
WWE News: Heavy Machinery in Dark Match Before Smackdown, Attendance Note
May 7, 2019 | Posted by
– Heavy Machinery competed in the dark match before Tuesday night’s Smackdown taping. PWInsider reports that the team defeated Jinder Mahal and Shelton Benjamin before the show went live.
– The site also notes that over half of the lower bowl is tarped off at the show along with entire hard camera side, club level and entire upper bowl closed off.
More Trending Stories
- Rhyno on His Plan to Leave WWE After His Contract Expires in July, Says He Turned Down Bigger Contract Because He Didn’t Want to Stay Home
- Bruce Prichard on Eddie Guerrero Having a Nasty Blade Job at Judgement Day 2004, Says Vince McMahon Hated It
- Jim Ross Reflects on Smoking Weed with Bobby Heenan in WWE, They Used ‘Chocolate Cake’ as Their Code Word for Pot
- Davey Boy Smith Jr Thought Bret Hart’s Hall of Fame Attacker Could Have Been Enzo Amore