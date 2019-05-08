wrestling / News

WWE News: Heavy Machinery in Dark Match Before Smackdown, Attendance Note

May 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Heavy Machinery Otis Dozovic Tucker Knight NXT 71217

– Heavy Machinery competed in the dark match before Tuesday night’s Smackdown taping. PWInsider reports that the team defeated Jinder Mahal and Shelton Benjamin before the show went live.

– The site also notes that over half of the lower bowl is tarped off at the show along with entire hard camera side, club level and entire upper bowl closed off.

