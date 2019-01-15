WWE News: Heavy Machinery and Lacey Evans Appear on Smackdown, Clip of AJ Styles/Daniel Bryan Brawl

– Heavy Machinery and Lacey Evans appeared on this week’s episode of Smackdown, making their debuts on the brand. You can see video of Heavy Machinery’s segment below, in which they gave Becky Lynch a protein shake, as well as a shot of Evans in a backstage segment:

– WWE posted the following clip of the AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan brawl on Smackdown. The segment saw Styles head to the concession area much as Bryan did last week, only to give fans food, merchandise, and more. That led to Bryan attacking AJ, which led to a brawl between the two: