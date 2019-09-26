Heavy Machinery to Receive Tag Title Shot on Raw Season Premiere

– WWE has announced another huge title match for next week’s season premiere of Monday Night Raw. Heavy Machinery will get a title shot against Raw tag team champions Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler. This is being labeled as a “cross-brand battle for the fate of the Raw Tag Team Championship.” You can check out the full announcement below.

Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode to defend Raw Tag Team Titles against Heavy Machinery In addition to championship bouts for the Universal Title and United States Title, the Season Premiere of Monday Night Raw will play host to a cross-brand battle for the fate of the Raw Tag Team Championship when Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode defend their titles against Friday Night SmackDown powerhouses Heavy Machinery. Ziggler & Roode are only two weeks into their young reign and are looking to prove their initial pairing and title victory was no fluke. Otis & Tucker, on the other hand, have long been knocking on the door, coming just short of the SmackDown Tag Team Titles on several occasions this year. Should Heavy Machinery take advantage of Ziggler & Roode’s inexperience as a team, the red brand’s new season may well kick off with new Raw Tag Team Champions to go with it.

Here’s the updated lineup for next week’s Raw season premiere:

* Universal Championship Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Rey Mysterio

* US Championship Match: AJ Styles (c) vs. Cedric Alexander

* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Heavy Machinery

* Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks

* Brock Lesnar set to appear.

The WWE Premiere Week will also feature the two-hour debut of NXT on the USA Network. Additionally, Friday Night Smackdown will debut its new season on the FOX Network, which will mark the show’s 20th anniversary. You can read more on the shows’ new announce teams HERE.