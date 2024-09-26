Hechicero Announced For MLW x CMLL Lucha Apocalypto

Major League Wrestling has announced that Hechicero has been added to the upcoming MLW x CMLL event Lucha Apocalypto. Lucha Apocalypto happens on November 9 in Chicago.

Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced Hechicero will make his MLW debut at Lucha Apocalypto, live on YouTube from Cicero Stadium in Chicago on Saturday, November 9.

Hechicero, known as “El Conjuro,” is a spellbinding luchador from Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico, whose incredible ruthless technical prowess has earned him the nickname “The Most Technical Rudo.” Hechicero has built a reputation as CMLL’s resident “mad scientist,” dazzling fans with his innovative moves and unpredictable approach to lucha libre. His career took a significant leap in 2016 when he defeated Rey Bucanero to win CMLL’s NWA World Historic Light Heavyweight Championship, holding the title for an impressive two-year reign.

In 2021, Hechicero further solidified his legacy by defeating Último Guerrero at CMLL’s 88th Aniversario to capture the CMLL World Heavyweight Championship, which he held for an astonishing 410 days.

Now, this rising CMLL star is poised to make his mark in MLW, bringing his unique blend of technical mastery and ruthless cunning to a new audience. Hechicero’s arrival in MLW promises to be memorable, as he looks to cast his spell on the global stage.

As a thank you to Chicago fans for selling out Chicago for our May 11 event a half-month in advance, the November return will be a special fan appreciation event with tickets starting at $10.

Lucha Apocalypto will feature MLW fighters and CMLL’s grandest luchadores. Matches will be announced at MLW.com.

PLUS: Special Meet & Greets! One night only merch and more!

