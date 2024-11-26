Hechicero Set For MLW Kings Of Colosseum

Hechicero is set to be part of MLW Kings Of Colosseum in January. MLW announced on Monday that the CMLL star will appear at the January 11th show, which takes place in Dallas.

Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced Hechicero for MLW Kings of Colosseum, presented on YouTube free from the NYTEX Sports Centre, in North Richland Hills, Texas on Saturday, January 11.

Dallas wrestling fans, prepare for an electrifying night as MLW welcomes back the enigmatic Hechicero! Hailing from Monterrey, Nuevo León, Hechicero, known as “El Rudo Más Técnico” (The Most Technical Villain), has captivated audiences with his exceptional blend of technical mastery and cunning tactics. With over two decades of experience, he has solidified his status as a main-event talent in the world of lucha libre.

Throughout his illustrious career, Hechicero has achieved significant milestones, including capturing the NWA World Historic Light Heavyweight Championship in 2016 by defeating Rey Bucanero, a title he held for two years. In the 88th Anniversary Show of Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL), he ascended to new heights by dethroning Último Guerrero to become the CMLL World Heavyweight Champion, further cementing his legacy. Recognized by the legendary Satánico, Hechicero was invited to join the esteemed faction “Los Infernales,” alongside Euforia and Mephisto, making their debut under Satánico’s guidance on October 15, 2021, at Arena México.

Now, Hechicero brings his spellbinding skills back to MLW in Dallas, promising to deliver a performance that will captivate and mesmerize. His signature move, “El Conjuro,” and now he hunts to get into title contention. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to witness a true maestro of lucha libre in action. Secure your tickets now and be part of a historic evening as Hechicero weaves his magic in the MLW ring!

Tickets start at $10 at MLWDallas.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

Bring your signs as MLW TV trucks will be rolling up for a live broadcast streaming broadcasting worldwide!

Signed to compete and appear:

Matt Riddle • Donovan Dijak • MLW World Heavyweight Champion Satoshi Kojima • CONTRA Unit • Paul London • AKIRA • The Rogue Horsemen’s BRG, Bobby Fish, and the Andersons • Alex Kane and the BOMAYE Fight Club • Matthew Justice • CMLL Luchadores Mistico, Blue Panther, Barbaro Cavernario, Atlantis, Dark Panther, Atlantis Jr., Máscara Dorada, Averno, Hechicero, and more • Delmi Exo • Jesus Rodriguez • Okumura • Cesar Duran and more!

Matches and more appearances will be announced soon at MLW.com.