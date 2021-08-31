Heels Rating Up, Viewership Down For Episode Featuring CM Punk’s Series Debut

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has the viewership details for the third episode of Heels on Starz, which featured the series debut of CM Punk’s character, Ricky Rabies. Sunday’s episode brought in 94,000 viewers, and that’s the lowest total viewership of the series thus far.

However, in the key 18 to 49 demographic, Heels notched a 0.03 rating with 34,000 viewers, which is a series-high to this point.

Thurston notes that the demo rating was driven by female viewers, as they accounted for 27,000 viewers of the demo total.

It was the seconds straight week that female viewers made up the majority of the audience within the 18 to 49 range.