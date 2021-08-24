Heels Sees Viewership Drop For Second Episode On Starz

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has the viewership details for the second episode of Heels on Starz, with the show bringing in 103,000 viewers. That’s down 19 percent from the 128,000 viewers for the series debut the prior week.

Meanwhile, in the key 18-49 demographic, Heels was watched by around 14,000 viewers.

Thurston notes that media viewership age for this particular episode was 63, with a large portion of the total viewers for the show likely coming through Starz’s own streaming service and Hulu.

As previously noted, CM Punk will make his series debut on Sunday’s episode.