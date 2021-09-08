Heels Viewership Drops Again for Episode 1.04

– Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has an update on the latest ratings for the Starz wrestling series, Heels. Last Sunday’s episode, episode 1.04, saw another drop in viewership. The show finished with 79,000 total live and same-day viewers.

That’s down from the 94,000 viewers for last week’s episode, which featured an appearance by CM Punk as Rickie Rabies. In some better news for the show, Thurston did note that with reruns and DVR viewing, the first episode was seen by an aggregate total of 644,000 viewers.