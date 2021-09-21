wrestling / News

Heels Viewership Up For Sixth Episode On Starz

September 21, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
Stephen Amell Heels

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has the viewership details for the sixth episode of Heels on Starz. The most recent episode brought in 93,000 viewers, and that’s up from the 79,000 viewers from the prior edition.

In the key 18 to 49 demographic, Heels notched a 0.03 rating with 34,000 viewers, which is up from the 0.02 rating and 27,000 viewers from the previous episode.

According to Showbuzz Daily, Heels came in at No. 150 on Sunday in the key demo.

Additionally, Thurston notes that episode four of the series has now surpassed all other episodes in 18 to 49 viewership with 208,000 viewers across live/same-day viewing and delayed viewing.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Heels, Blake Lovell

More Stories

loading