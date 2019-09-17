wrestling / News
Hell in a Cell Main Event Confirmed on Raw
September 16, 2019 | Posted by
– It’s official…Seth Rollins will face The Fiend at Hell in a Cell. On Monday’s episode of Raw, Rollins confirmed in the opening segment that he will battle Bray Wyatt at October’s PPV.
Wyatt attacked Rollins at the end of Sunday night’s Clash of Champions after Rollins successfully retained the WWE Universal Championship against Braun Strowman. Hell in a Cell takes place on October 6th and airs live on WWE Network.
#UniversalChampion @WWERollins can not WAIT to get @WWEBrayWyatt inside HELL IN A CELL! #RAW pic.twitter.com/usEt0luxKg
— WWE (@WWE) September 17, 2019
