Hell in a Cell Match Set For Tonight’s WWE Raw

A Hell in a Cell match is official for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. On tonight’s show, it was announced that Bobby Lashley will face Xavier Woods inside the structure, just 25 hours after he defended the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre inside the cell.

Lashley will be the first person to compete in Hell in a Cell matches on back-to-back nights. This is the third match in the structure to take place on Raw, following two in 1998: The Undertaker & Steve Austin vs. Kane & Mankind in June of that year, and then Kane vs. Mankind in August.

PWInsider reports that this Hell in a Cell, as well as the Hell in a Cell match on last week’s Smackdown, is the company giving their TV partners something extra as well as getting attention as they make the build toward the return of live fans at the July 16th episode of Smackdown just before Money in the Bank.