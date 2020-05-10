wrestling / News
Henry Cejudo Open to WWE Appearance Following Retirement, CM Punk Jokes Cejudo Will Show Up on Monday’s Raw
Henry Cejudo is down with following in Ronda Rousey and Cain Velasquez’s footsteps into WWE after he retired from the UFC, leading to a joke by CM Punk. Cejudo announced his retirement after he defended his title against Dominick Cruz at Saturday night’s UFC 249. In a post-fight press conference, Cejudo was asked about the possibility of a WWE run and said (per Fightful) that he would be interested.
“I would love to do an appearance,” said Cejudo. “But the stuff they do in WWE, s**t, I would love to beat up on Rey Mysterio. He can bend the knee too. And Kurt Angle.”
The comment caught the attention of CM Punk, himself a UFC alumnus, who joked that Vince McMahon will put Cejudo on Raw on Monday and name him “The Corona Kid”:
.@HenryCejudo going to be on RAW Monday. @VinceMcMahon gonna put him under a hood and call him the Corona Kid. @ufc #UFC249
— player/coach (@CMPunk) May 10, 2020
