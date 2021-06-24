Heritage Cup Championship Match Set for Next Week’s NXT UK, Meiko Satomura to Appear

– During today’s NXT UK, two matchups were announced for next week’s episode. Heritage Cup champion Tyler Bate will defend his title against Jack Starz. Additionally, new NXT UK Women’s champion Meiko Satomura will be appearing next week.

Also announced for next week, Jordan Devlin will face A-Kid in a singles match. You can check out the lineup, plus a preview video for Bate vs. Starz below:

* NXT UK Heritage Cup Championship: Tyler Bate (c) vs. Jack Starz

* Jordan Devlin vs. A-Kid

* Meiko Satomura appears next week