Heritage Cup Changes Hands On WWE NXT

We have a new NXT Heritage Cup champion following this week’s episode of WWE NXT. Charlie Dempsey defeated Tony D’Angelo two falls to one to win back the title he lost to D’Angelo. Dempsey got an assist from his new No Quarter Catch Crew stablemate Wren Sinclair, who tripped D’Angelo behind the ref’s back to allow Dempsey to get the decisive fall.

Dempsey is now a two-time Heritage Cup Champion and ends D’Angelo’s reign at 92 days. D’Angelo defeated Dempsey for the title on the May 14th episode of NXT.