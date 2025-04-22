wrestling / News
Heritage Cup Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE NXT
Lexis King will defend his newly-recovered Heritage Cup on tonight’s episode of WWE NXT. The NXT Twitter account posted a video in which King, who had his Cup vanish in a magic trick by Penn & Teller at NXT Stand & Deliver, get the trophy returned. However, the magicians told King that he would have to defend the title against a mystery opponent.
The updated lineup for tonight’s show, which airs on The CW and Netflix internationally, is:
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Stephanie Vaquer vs. Roxanne Perez
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Tatum Paxley & Gigi Dolin
* NXT Heritage Cup Match: Lexis King vs. TBA
Surprise you say? 🤔@pennjillette and @MrTeller have finally given @LexisKingWWE his Heritage Cup back, HOWEVER, he must defend it against a mystery opponent TONIGHT on #WWENXT!
📍 @fblasvegas
📺 8ET/7CT on @TheCW pic.twitter.com/9RygCwkKDu
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 22, 2025