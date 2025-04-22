Heritage Cup Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE NXT

Lexis King will defend his newly-recovered Heritage Cup on tonight’s episode of WWE NXT. The NXT Twitter account posted a video in which King, who had his Cup vanish in a magic trick by Penn & Teller at NXT Stand & Deliver, get the trophy returned. However, the magicians told King that he would have to defend the title against a mystery opponent.

The updated lineup for tonight’s show, which airs on The CW and Netflix internationally, is:

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Stephanie Vaquer vs. Roxanne Perez

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Tatum Paxley & Gigi Dolin

* NXT Heritage Cup Match: Lexis King vs. TBA