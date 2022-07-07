wrestling / News

Heritage Cup Match & More Set For Next Week’s NXT UK

July 7, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT UK Image Credit: WWE

Three matches are announced for next week’s episode of NXT UK including a Heritage Cup Championship Match and more. On today’s episode of the UK show, the following matches were announced for next week:

* Heritage Cup Championship Match: Noam Dar vs. Mark Coffey
* Oliver Carter vs. Teoman
* Stevie Turner vs. Amale

NXT UK airs next Thursday on Peacock and WWE Network.

