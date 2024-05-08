wrestling / News
Heritage Cup Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
May 7, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has announced a Heritage Cup match and more for next week’s episode of NXT. The following matches were announced on Tuesday’s episode for next week’s show, which airs live on USA Network:
* NXT Heritage Cup Match: Tony D’Angelo vs. 1 Member of No Quarter Catch crew
* NXT Women’s North American Championship Match Qualifier: Sol Ruca vs. Izzy Dame
* NXT Women’s North American Championship Match Qualifier: Ivy Nile vs. Lash Legend
* Je’Von Evans vs. Noam Dar
* Edris Enofé & Malik Blade vs. OTM
