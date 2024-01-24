wrestling / News

Heritage Cup Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

January 23, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT 1-30-24 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced a Heritage Cup Match and more for next week’s NXT. Tonight’s show saw the following bouts announced for next week’s episode, which is the go-home show for Vengeance Day:

* NXT Heritage Cup Match: Noam Dar vs. Von Wagner
* Dusty Classic Semifinal Match: Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams vs. LWO
– Lola Vice vs. Elektra Lopez

