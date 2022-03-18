wrestling / News

Heritage Cup Title Match Set For March 31st Episode of NXT UK

March 17, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT UK Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced a Heritage Cup Match for NXT UK in two weeks. On Thursday’s episode, it was announced that Noam Dar will defend his championship against Mark Coffey on March 31st.

As was previously reported, Meiko Satomura will defend the NXT UK Women’s Championship against Isla Dawn on next week’s show.

