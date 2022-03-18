wrestling / News
Heritage Cup Title Match Set For March 31st Episode of NXT UK
March 17, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has announced a Heritage Cup Match for NXT UK in two weeks. On Thursday’s episode, it was announced that Noam Dar will defend his championship against Mark Coffey on March 31st.
As was previously reported, Meiko Satomura will defend the NXT UK Women’s Championship against Isla Dawn on next week’s show.
#NXTUK Women’s Champion @satomurameiko will defend her title against a different and more fierce @IslaDawn than she did when she made her debut against Dawn. pic.twitter.com/4OD1HFCiZD
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) March 17, 2022
