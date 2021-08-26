wrestling / News
Heritage Cup Tournament Match & More Set For Next Week’s NXT UK
August 26, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has announced two matches for next week’s episode of NXT UK including a Heritage Cup Tournament Match and more. You can check out the lineup below for the show, which airs next Thursday on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else:
* NXT UK Heritage Cup Tournament Match: Teoman vs. Nathan Frazer
* Blair Davenport vs. Nina Samuels
