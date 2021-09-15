wrestling / News
Hernandez to Team With Johnny Swinger Against Fallah Bahh & No Way on BTI
– Impact Wrestling has confirmed a new tag match for tomorrow’s edition of Before The Impact for 7:00 pm EST. Johnny Swinger will team with Hernandez against Fallah Bahh and No Way.
This will be the go-home show before Impact Victory Road this weekend. Here’s the updated lineup for tomorrow’s BTI and Impact! on AXS TV:
* Impact World Champion Christian Cage, X Division Champion Josh Alexander, Eddie Edwards, Chris Sabin and Sami Callihan vs. Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Moose, Brian Myers, and W. Morrissey
* Laredo Kid vs. John Skyler
* Petey Williams vs. TJP
* Matthew Rehwoldt vs. Trey Miguel
* The Decay’s Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus vs. Violent By Design’s Rhino and Deaner
* Before The Impact: Johnny Swinger and Hernandez vs. Fallah Bahh and No Way
Impact Victory Road will then air on Impact Plus on Saturday, Sept. 18.
.@The_Ace_Austin's Alliance vs. @Christian4Peeps's Coalition
Who has the most stacked team heading into THURSDAY's IMPACT? pic.twitter.com/ahnOovHBPK
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 14, 2021
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly No Longer Using Capitol Wrestling Center Name For NXT
- Backstage Note on Tag Match Scheduled for AEW Dynamite Grand Slam (POSSIBLE SPOILER)
- Former WWE Network Employee Details How Rules Would Change From Week to Week
- Becky Lynch, Bayley, Xavier Woods & More React to Big E.’s WWE Title Win