Hernandez to Team With Johnny Swinger Against Fallah Bahh & No Way on BTI

– Impact Wrestling has confirmed a new tag match for tomorrow’s edition of Before The Impact for 7:00 pm EST. Johnny Swinger will team with Hernandez against Fallah Bahh and No Way.

This will be the go-home show before Impact Victory Road this weekend. Here’s the updated lineup for tomorrow’s BTI and Impact! on AXS TV:

* Impact World Champion Christian Cage, X Division Champion Josh Alexander, Eddie Edwards, Chris Sabin and Sami Callihan vs. Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Moose, Brian Myers, and W. Morrissey

* Laredo Kid vs. John Skyler

* Petey Williams vs. TJP

* Matthew Rehwoldt vs. Trey Miguel

* The Decay’s Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus vs. Violent By Design’s Rhino and Deaner

* Before The Impact: Johnny Swinger and Hernandez vs. Fallah Bahh and No Way

Impact Victory Road will then air on Impact Plus on Saturday, Sept. 18.