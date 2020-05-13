Hernandez And Trey Advance to Impact #1 Contender’s Tournament Semifinals

Hernandez and Trey have made it to the semifinals of the Impact World Title #1 Contender’s Tournament. The two defeated Madman Fulton and Rohit Raju, respectively, to make it to the next round of the tournament.

You can see pics and video from the matches below. Trey will face the winner of Sami Callihan vs. Michael Elgin, while Hernandez will battle the victor of Ken Shamrock vs. Rhino. Our live coverage of tonight’s episode is here.