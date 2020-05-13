wrestling / News
Hernandez And Trey Advance to Impact #1 Contender’s Tournament Semifinals
Hernandez and Trey have made it to the semifinals of the Impact World Title #1 Contender’s Tournament. The two defeated Madman Fulton and Rohit Raju, respectively, to make it to the next round of the tournament.
You can see pics and video from the matches below. Trey will face the winner of Sami Callihan vs. Michael Elgin, while Hernandez will battle the victor of Ken Shamrock vs. Rhino. Our live coverage of tonight’s episode is here.
SuperMex kicks off IMPACT! #IMPACTonAXSTV @SuperMexCTM pic.twitter.com/3oZQsfoRjo
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 13, 2020
.@SuperMexCTM Border Tosses @TheJakeCrist INTO @FultonWorld. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/i6EM2f8cPv
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 13, 2020
It's a bird.
It's a plane.
NO!
IT'S SUPERMEX! #IMPACTonAXSTV @SuperMexCTM pic.twitter.com/Ls0oTs5Rt9
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 13, 2020
.@TheTreyMiguel is insanely good. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/VbLsomXmWG
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 13, 2020
It's like @TheTreyMiguel can see a second into the future. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/dWPQnI9LJq
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 13, 2020
