WWE News: Heyman Not Happy Brock Lesnar Isn’t Getting Rematch Against Rollins, Austin Talks New Show, Alexa & Ember Talk Braun Strowman

My client #BrockLesnar and I have been apprised "no rematch will be granted" against WWE's Universal Heavyweight Champion #SethRollins!!! We find this decision to be arbitrary and patently unfair! — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) August 12, 2019

– The Wrap has an interview with Steve Austin up, mostly discussing his upcoming new USA Network series, Straight Up Steve Austin, which premieres tonight after RAW.

– Here’s a sneak peek for tonight’s Table for 3, which will air on WWE Network after RAW tonight, featuring Alexa Bliss and Ember Moon comparing notes on what it’s like to launch off Braun Strowman’s mighty shoulders.