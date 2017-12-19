 

Hideo Itami Makes Debut on 205 Live (Pics, Video)

December 19, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Hideo Itami made his 205 Live debut on Tuesday night. Itami beat Colin Delaney in a match on the show, with pics and video below via WWE’s Twitter accounts.

Delaney made his return to WWE as an enhancement talent last week on Smackdown, losing in short order to the Bludgeon Brothers. Itami’s debut came after he appeared on Raw Monday night for his first main roster appearance.

