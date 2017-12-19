wrestling / News
Hideo Itami Makes Debut on 205 Live (Pics, Video)
Hideo Itami made his 205 Live debut on Tuesday night. Itami beat Colin Delaney in a match on the show, with pics and video below via WWE’s Twitter accounts.
Delaney made his return to WWE as an enhancement talent last week on Smackdown, losing in short order to the Bludgeon Brothers. Itami’s debut came after he appeared on Raw Monday night for his first main roster appearance.
Welcome to #205Live, @HideoItami! pic.twitter.com/PQQayoOvAr
— WWE (@WWE) December 20, 2017
GO. TO. SLEEP!@HideoItami EARNS respect as he picks up the victory in his #205Live debut! @WWENetwork @WWE205Live pic.twitter.com/GMhZ2Aaues
— WWE (@WWE) December 20, 2017
.@HideoItami is on #205Live, and he WILL be RESPECTED! pic.twitter.com/vMtvQxa9xS
— 205Live (@WWE205Live) December 20, 2017
"RESPECT ME!" –@HideoItami #205Live pic.twitter.com/HCjmfYf8KD
— WWE (@WWE) December 20, 2017