WWE News: Hideo Itami Misses NXT TV Tapings, Tickets On Sale For Live Events, Donovan Dijak Is A Father

– Hideo Itami was not part of the NXT TV tapings on Wednesday and he wasn’t at last night’s NXT event in Dade City. Itami will not be wrestling in NXT episodes prior to NXT Takeover: WarGames, but he is still advertised for the event.

– Tickets are on sale for NXT live events in Austin, Texas (November 16) and San Antonio, Texas (November 17), just before NXT Takeover: WarGames. You can find the Austin tickets here and the San Antonio tickets here.

– Donovan Dijak is now the father to a baby boy named Connor James Dijak. He posted a photo of his son on Twitter: