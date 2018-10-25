wrestling / News
WWE News: Hideo Itami & Mustafa Ali Share Mutual Respect, WWE Women Promote Evolution, Matt Hardy Shows Off Woken Soccer Skills
– Following their falls count anywhere match on last night’s WWE 205 Live, Hideo Itami & Mustafa Ali now share a mutual respect…
I respect YOU #205Live100 pic.twitter.com/kRcibLJuBt
— Hideo Itami / 伊丹英雄 (@HideoItami) October 25, 2018
I always respected you. @WWE205Live #205Live100 pic.twitter.com/fJSN2wSlEY
— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@MustafaAliWWE) October 25, 2018
– WWE posted the following, hyping appearances and Sunday’s WWE Evolution PPV…
TOMORROW I’ll be hanging with the ladies of @TheRealDaytime! Check your local listings! https://t.co/PHLW0u6mfI pic.twitter.com/utjeFeahRL
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) October 25, 2018
Before you see @RondaRousey & @NatbyNature on the @rachaelrayshow tomorrow, hear @rachaelray's reasons that YOU need to watch #WWEEvolution this Sunday! pic.twitter.com/7mER92vhJv
— WWE (@WWE) October 25, 2018
#WWEEvolution will be an international affair as SIX guest correspondents will take over @WWE's international social media platforms! @TaynaraContiWWE @XiaWWE @shadiabseiso @KairiSaneWWE @DashaFuentesWWE @KavitaDeviWWE https://t.co/ySXvDOpQDm
— WWE (@WWE) October 25, 2018
– Here is Matt Hardy, putting his “woken” soccer skills on display at Club América in Mexico City…