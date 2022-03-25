High Profile People In WWE Pushing Vince McMahon To Keep Cody Rhodes’ AEW Aesthetic

There have been rumors for weeks that Cody Rhodes will sign with WWE, with the latest being that he will face Seth Rollins at Wrestlemania. This has resulted in chants of ‘Cody’ during Rollins segments on WWE TV. According to a new report from WrestleVotes, there are two “high-profile” people in WWE who are trying to convince Vince McMahon to keep Cody’s entire AEW aesthetic when he arrives.

This would include his presentation, ring gear, entrance theme music, pyro and more. According to the report, the argument is that the “visual impact” of ‘The American Nightmare’, as presented in AEW, showing up in WWE would be “significant.”