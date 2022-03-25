wrestling / News
High Profile People In WWE Pushing Vince McMahon To Keep Cody Rhodes’ AEW Aesthetic
There have been rumors for weeks that Cody Rhodes will sign with WWE, with the latest being that he will face Seth Rollins at Wrestlemania. This has resulted in chants of ‘Cody’ during Rollins segments on WWE TV. According to a new report from WrestleVotes, there are two “high-profile” people in WWE who are trying to convince Vince McMahon to keep Cody’s entire AEW aesthetic when he arrives.
This would include his presentation, ring gear, entrance theme music, pyro and more. According to the report, the argument is that the “visual impact” of ‘The American Nightmare’, as presented in AEW, showing up in WWE would be “significant.”
Two very high profile people were adamant to the boss that if (when) Cody Rhodes arrives, he should be exactly what he was in AEW. Presentation, ring gear, theme music, pyro, etc. The visual impact of the “American Nightmare” crossing the line is significant here.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 25, 2022
