Various News: Highlight Clips From Total Divas, First Matches For Wildkat Wrestling Revolution Rumble, New EVOLVE Mini Documentary
– WWE has released the following highlight videos from last night’s episode of Total Divas:
– EVOLVE has released a new mini-documentary called “Lights Out For a Hero” that focuses on EVOLVE 137 in Atlanta and the match between Josh Briggs and Kassius Ohno.
– Wildkat Wrestling has announced the following matches for the Revolution Rumble on November 3 at the Pontchatrain Center in Kenner, LA.
*Wildkat Champion Steve Anthony vs. Wildkat Revolution Champion Matt Lancie.
*The annual Revolution Rumble.
*Black Taurus & Psicosis vs. Damien 666 & Bestia 666.
*Submission Match: J Spade vs. Said Abumusa.
*Katie Forbes & Raychel Rose vs. Jenny Lynn & Aqa.
Also announced are Rob Van Dam, MVP, a Harlem Heat reunion featuring Stevie Ray and Booker T, The Honkytonk Man, Stevie Richards, Luke and PJ Hawx,The Pump Patrol, Danny Flamingo and Buku Dao. You can find tickets here.
