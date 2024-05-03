wrestling / News

Highlight Clips From WWE Backlash Kickoff Event

May 3, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Backlash France Image Credit: WWE

WWE held its kickoff for WWE Backlash in France on Friday, and highlight clips from the event are only. You can see the clips below from the hype event for the PPV, which airs tomorrow at 1 PM ET/10 PM PT on Peacock and WWE Network:

