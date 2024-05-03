wrestling / News
Highlight Clips From WWE Backlash Kickoff Event
May 3, 2024 | Posted by
WWE held its kickoff for WWE Backlash in France on Friday, and highlight clips from the event are only. You can see the clips below from the hype event for the PPV, which airs tomorrow at 1 PM ET/10 PM PT on Peacock and WWE Network:
