Highlight Videos From NXT Vengeance Day: Bron Breakker Wins, Dabba-Kato Returns, More
February 5, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has released a host of highlight videos from Saturday night’s NXT Vengeance Day. You can see the videos below, spotlighting Bron Breakker and Roxanne Perez’s wins as well as Dabba-Kato’s return and more.
Our own Thomas Hall and Kevin Pantoja’s reviews of the show can be found here and here.
