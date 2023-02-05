wrestling / News

Highlight Videos From NXT Vengeance Day: Bron Breakker Wins, Dabba-Kato Returns, More

February 5, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Vengeance Day NT Image Credit: WWE

WWE has released a host of highlight videos from Saturday night’s NXT Vengeance Day. You can see the videos below, spotlighting Bron Breakker and Roxanne Perez’s wins as well as Dabba-Kato’s return and more.

Our own Thomas Hall and Kevin Pantoja’s reviews of the show can be found here and here.

