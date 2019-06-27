WWE News: Highlight Videos For NXT and NXT UK Include Io Shirai’s Heel Turn, Match Set For Next Week’s NXT, Today’s WWE Hidden Gems

– WWE has released the following highlight videos for yesterday’s episodes of NXT UK and NXT, which includes Io Shirai turning heel on Candice LeRae.

I don’t need Candice — 紫雷イオ、Io Shirai (@shirai_io) June 27, 2019

– Next week’s episode of NXT will feature Tyler Breeze vs. Roderick Strong.

– WWE has added the following Hidden Gems to the WWE Network:

* NWA Western States 02/01/1971 – Father Knows Best [Duration: 06:42]

The patriarch of the Funk wrestling family, Dory Funk Sr., imparts some fatherly wisdom in this training session with Dory Jr. and Terry.

* USWA 11/03/1990 – Texas Royalty [Duration: 10:23]

Long-time rivals square off once more when Terry Funk battles Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler.