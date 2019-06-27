wrestling / News
WWE News: Highlight Videos For NXT and NXT UK Include Io Shirai’s Heel Turn, Match Set For Next Week’s NXT, Today’s WWE Hidden Gems
– WWE has released the following highlight videos for yesterday’s episodes of NXT UK and NXT, which includes Io Shirai turning heel on Candice LeRae.
🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯@CandiceLeRae & @shirai_io have BOTH dived off the #SteelCage! This #WWENXT #WomensTitle match is absolute CHAOS! @QoSBaszler pic.twitter.com/K3wGbp9hfW
— WWE (@WWE) June 27, 2019
WHAT?!? @shirai_io has SNAPPED and is attacking her supposed friend @CandiceLeRae!!!! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/WdUZp6VySw
— WWE (@WWE) June 27, 2019
It’s not “luck” if it’s habit. #AndStill
— Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) June 27, 2019
I don’t need Candice
— 紫雷イオ、Io Shirai (@shirai_io) June 27, 2019
– Next week’s episode of NXT will feature Tyler Breeze vs. Roderick Strong.
– WWE has added the following Hidden Gems to the WWE Network:
* NWA Western States 02/01/1971 – Father Knows Best [Duration: 06:42]
The patriarch of the Funk wrestling family, Dory Funk Sr., imparts some fatherly wisdom in this training session with Dory Jr. and Terry.
* USWA 11/03/1990 – Texas Royalty [Duration: 10:23]
Long-time rivals square off once more when Terry Funk battles Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler.
