WWE News: Highlight Videos From Last Night’s Smackdown and 205 Live, Lineup For Tonight’s NXT and NXT UK
June 19, 2019
– WWE has released several highlight videos from last night’s episodes of 205 Live and Smackdown, which you can see below.
– Tonight’s episode of NXT UK will feature a battle royal for a shot at the NXT UK women’s title.
– Here’s the lineup for NXT tonight:
*WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole returns to Full Sail Live.
*Damian Priest vs. Raul Mendoza.
Xia Li vs. Taynara Conti.
*The Undisputed Era vs. WWE NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream & Matt Riddle & Tyler Breeze.
