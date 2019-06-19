wrestling / News

WWE News: Highlight Videos From Last Night’s Smackdown and 205 Live, Lineup For Tonight’s NXT and NXT UK

June 19, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– WWE has released several highlight videos from last night’s episodes of 205 Live and Smackdown, which you can see below.

– Tonight’s episode of NXT UK will feature a battle royal for a shot at the NXT UK women’s title.

– Here’s the lineup for NXT tonight:

*WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole returns to Full Sail Live.

*Damian Priest vs. Raul Mendoza.

Xia Li vs. Taynara Conti.

*The Undisputed Era vs. WWE NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream & Matt Riddle & Tyler Breeze.

