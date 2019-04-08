wrestling / News
Highlight Videos From Wrestlemania 35: Kofi vs. Bryan, New Champions Pose With Belts, More
April 8, 2019
WWE has released a ton of highlight and fallout videos from last night’s Wrestlemania event, which will help you out if you don’t want to sit through the seven and a half hour replay on the WWE Network.
