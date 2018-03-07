WWE News: Highlights From 205 Live CW Tournament Matches, Becky Lynch Is Ready For Fastlane

– WWE has highlights from the Cruiserweight Championship tournament matches on this week’s 205 Live. You can see the pics and videos below. Drew Gulak and Mustafa Ali advanced to the semifinals by beating Mark Andrews and Buddy Murphy, respectively.

Next week will see Roderick Strong vs. Cedric Alexander and Ali vs. Gulak in the tournament as the semifinals, with the winners facing off at WrestleMania 34 for the vacant WWE Cruiserweight Championship.

– WWE posted this video of Dasha Fuentes interviewing Becky Lynch after Lynch’s win over Carmella on Smackdown. Lynch is teaming with Naomi against Carmella and Natalya at Fastlane: