Highlights From 205 Live: Tony Nese Retains Cruiserweight Title, Humberto Carrillo vs. Jack Gallagher

April 9, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE has posted highlights from tonight’s episode of 205 Live, including Buddy Murphy’s Cruiserweight Championship rematch against Tony Nese. You can see the videos below. Nese defeated Murphy to retain the title, while Humberto Carrillo defeated Jack Gallagher by disqualification after Drew Gulak got involved and knocked Carillo off the top rope.

The episode aired Tuesday night on WWE Network.

