Highlights From AEW Dynamite: Bryan Danielson vs. Dustin Rhodes, More
October 24, 2021 | Posted by
AEW has released highlight videos from last night’s AEW Dynamite, including the World Title Eliminator Tournament bout between Bryan Danielson and Dustin Rhodes plus more. You can see the results below, and check out Andrew Cazer’s review of the episode here.
