Various News: Highlights From AEW Dynamite 10-Man Tag Match, Promoter Kirk White Passes Away

– AEW has released the highlight video from the 10-man tag match that opened last night’s Dynamite. You can see the video below from the match which saw FTR, Matt Hardy, and Private Party defeat Christian Cage, Jurassic Express, and the Lucha Bros:

– California’s Big Time Wrestling founder and promoter Kirk White has passed away. BTW announced on behalf of White’s family that the promoter, who also managed Bret Hart’s bookings for over 20 years, passed away on Christmas Eve. He was 63.

You can see the announcement below. On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family and friends of Mr. White.