wrestling / News
Highlights From Last Night’s AEW Rampage: HOOK’s Latest Win, More
December 26, 2021 | Posted by
AEW has released a couple of highlights from last night’s AEW Rampage, including HOOK picking up his latest win. You can see the highlights below, as well as highlights from the main event here.
