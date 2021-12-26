wrestling / News

Highlights From Last Night’s AEW Rampage: HOOK’s Latest Win, More

December 26, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
HOOK AEW Rampage

AEW has released a couple of highlights from last night’s AEW Rampage, including HOOK picking up his latest win. You can see the highlights below, as well as highlights from the main event here.

