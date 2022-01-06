wrestling / News

Highlights From AEW World Title Match on Dynamite

January 5, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Bryan Danielson Hangman Page

The AEW World Championship was decided without going to the judges on this week’s Dynamite. AEW kicked off tonight’s show with the rematch between the two competitors. The bout went 29 minutes, avoiding the decision going to the judges, with Page pinning Danielson with the Buckshot Lariat.

You can see highlights from the match below. Page has been champion for 54 days, having won the title from Kenny Omega at AEW Full Gear.

