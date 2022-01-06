wrestling / News
Highlights From AEW World Title Match on Dynamite
The AEW World Championship was decided without going to the judges on this week’s Dynamite. AEW kicked off tonight’s show with the rematch between the two competitors. The bout went 29 minutes, avoiding the decision going to the judges, with Page pinning Danielson with the Buckshot Lariat.
You can see highlights from the match below. Page has been champion for 54 days, having won the title from Kenny Omega at AEW Full Gear.
Your judges for this #AEW World Championship rematch are: @TheMarkHenry, @PaulWight and @itsjerrylynn.
Tune into #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/ULsdUgUkfq
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 6, 2022
The champ @theadampage is down!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/sXIHtCd6B7
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 6, 2022
The champ @theadampage attempts a pin from a top-rope attack!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/rF5v0d3WsZ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 6, 2022
.@theadampage counters @bryandanielson's momentum!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/3Y6jUaxD7j
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 6, 2022
Gotta stay hydrated, kids! @bryandanielson takes a mid fight sip. Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/ndIicvVAgi
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 6, 2022
RIGHT IN FRONT OF THE JUDGES! The audacity of @bryandanielson right now 😳 Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/CxIHIb4C86
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 6, 2022
The champ is in bad shape right now but won't give up! @theadampage and @bryandanielson are going at it! Tune into #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/QeplaCuCLB
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 6, 2022
What a counter by the bloodied champ @theadampage! Tune into #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/9VftjuT3cx
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 6, 2022
Hangman @theadampage driving the face of the challenger @bryandanielson into the ring post! Tune into #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/PQM5sYJfpB
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 6, 2022
WHAT A SIGHT. The bloodied champion @theadampage with the jumping jacks! Tune into #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/DeGd26kbvG
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 6, 2022
It's a headbanger's ball right here on #AEWDynamite! @theadampage vs. @bryandanielson LIVE right now on @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/MZocYp6uL2
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 6, 2022
The toughness of @bryandanielson is unmatched. Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/ZkobwtDWcK
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 6, 2022
The ruthless @theadampage is giving it his all! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/x5Ktu0HcDv
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 6, 2022
Neither champ nor challenger are willing to give up! It's @theAdamPage vs. @BryanDanielson for the #AEW World Championship! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/lSAGuADLto
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 6, 2022
The tenacity of both these men is out of this world! @theAdamPage vs. @BryanDanielson for the #AEW World Championship right here on #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/9XR7ofKJcn
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 6, 2022
AND STILL #AEW WORLD CHAMPION @theadampage! What. A. Fight.#AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/N2x0lutuFN
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 6, 2022
