Highlights From AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor at WWE Survivor Series

November 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Survivor Series AJ Styles

AJ Styles came out victorious over Finn Balor at WWE Survivor Series on Saturday night. Styles beat Balor with the Phenomenal Forearm on the show. The O.C. and Judgment Day were in their respective men’s corners, but they fought their way through the crowd midway through. You can see clips from the match below.

