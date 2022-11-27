wrestling / News
Highlights From AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor at WWE Survivor Series
AJ Styles came out victorious over Finn Balor at WWE Survivor Series on Saturday night. Styles beat Balor with the Phenomenal Forearm on the show. The O.C. and Judgment Day were in their respective men’s corners, but they fought their way through the crowd midway through. You can see clips from the match below.
Our live coverage of Survivor Series is here.
All rise for #TheJudgmentDay!#SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/HTdWQlpCkx
— WWE (@WWE) November 27, 2022
#TheJudgmentDay & #TheOC brawl throughout the arena as @AJStylesOrg clashes with @FinnBalor at #SurvivorSeries! pic.twitter.com/O0KJNU97ht
— WWE (@WWE) November 27, 2022
Finn releasing his inner brock #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/0QFKpH0heD
— 𝘞𝘢𝘷𝘦𝘥. (@xdwaved) November 27, 2022
#SurvivorSeries AJ wins after long time pic.twitter.com/jA7aBnyXdE
— Siva (@sivapc) November 27, 2022
