Highlights From AJ Styles vs. Rusev at Extreme Rules

– AJ Styles left Extreme Rules with his WWE Championship after defeating Rusev in a hard-fought match. You can see video and pics from the match below. Aiden English tried to get involved in the match, only to inadvertantly cost Rusev when the Bulgarian Bruiser ran head-first into an exposed turnbuckle. That allowed Styles to hit the Phenomenal Forearm and get the win.

Styles retains the title he’s now held for 251 days, having won the championship on the November 7th, 2017 episode of Smackdown.