wrestling / News
Highlights From AJ Styles vs. Rusev at Extreme Rules
– AJ Styles left Extreme Rules with his WWE Championship after defeating Rusev in a hard-fought match. You can see video and pics from the match below. Aiden English tried to get involved in the match, only to inadvertantly cost Rusev when the Bulgarian Bruiser ran head-first into an exposed turnbuckle. That allowed Styles to hit the Phenomenal Forearm and get the win.
Styles retains the title he’s now held for 251 days, having won the championship on the November 7th, 2017 episode of Smackdown.
The only way to make this #RusevDay better? Leaving #ExtremeRules with the #WWETitle! @RusevBUL pic.twitter.com/BzQBjdaXbG
— WWE (@WWE) July 16, 2018
#ExtremeRules just got #PHENOMENAL. @AJStylesOrg#WWEChampionship pic.twitter.com/gcPpe7bchs
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 16, 2018
An ideal way to celebrate #RusevDay. @RusevBUL #ExtremeRules #WWEChampionship pic.twitter.com/mlHBsqVWub
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) July 16, 2018
Not so fast, @RusevBUL… #ExtremeRules #WWEChampionship pic.twitter.com/kbkSxY6Frn
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 16, 2018
That rope is getting suspiciously closer to @RusevBUL's grasp…@WWEDramaKing #ExtremeRules #WWEChampionship pic.twitter.com/29FFn5gmSC
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 16, 2018
You know what the champ is thinking…#PhenomenalForearm #ExtremeRules #WWEChampionship @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/KKXm93Rj5X
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 16, 2018
.@AJStylesOrg is showing off his agility against @RusevBUL in the #WWEChampionship Match at #ExtremeRules! pic.twitter.com/VQLDur4rPN
— WWE (@WWE) July 16, 2018
#AndStill ✅@AJStylesOrg #WWEChampionship #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/lSPLERqXFp
— WWE (@WWE) July 16, 2018