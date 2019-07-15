wrestling / News

WWE News: Highlights and Fallout Videos From Extreme Rules, Bobby Lashley Implies He’s Not Done With Braun Strowman, Finn Balor Waves Goodbye To IC Title

July 15, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– WWE has released several highlight and fallout videos from last night’s Extreme Rules PPV. You can see our full report here.

– Bobby Lashley posted a gif from the movie X-Men that implies he’s not done with Braun Strowman yet.

– Meanwhile, Finn Balor waved goodbye to his Intercontinental title, which was won by Shinsuke Nakamura.

